Padel is a relatively new sport that's gaining in popularity across the country. You can get a taste of the action on Friday with Padel MKE.

Rodrigo Alvarez — owner of Padel MKE and a professional padel player — will be competing in a professional exhibition match at 7:00 p.m. There will be a DJ, free beer and raffles. The event is free to attend! Courts will be open from 5:00-10:00 p.m. for anyone who wants to try the sport.

Click here for more information.