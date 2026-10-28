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Warm Hearts, Warm Coats: Helping Milwaukee Kids This Winter

Milwaukee Hope Initiative
Milwaukee Hope Initiative is bringing the community together to provide winter coats, comfort and hope to local children through its annual coat drive.
Warm Hearts, Warm Coats: Helping Milwaukee Kids This Winter
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Wisconsin winters can be tough, and Milwaukee Hope Initiative, Inc. is helping make sure local children have the warmth they need. The 3rd Annual Hope Loves the Kids Winter Coat Drive collects gently used children’s coats and monetary donations to purchase new coats for Milwaukee youth.

Led by founder and executive director Hope Manuel, the initiative is about more than staying warm. It’s about restoring dignity, spreading kindness and reminding families that their community cares.

The coat giveaway is November 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Walnut Way Conservation Corp., 1617 W. North Ave., while supplies last.

Learn more or support the mission at Milwaukee Hope Initiative.

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