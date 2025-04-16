Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. We help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours and Doors Open Milwaukee.

Attend the Spaces & Traces tour, May 3, 2025 from 10 am to 5 pm. Featuring 9 homes in the Queen Anne style in Brewer’s Hill and Harambee. Attendees will be able to tour real people’s homes to get a glimpse of living in historic buildings and see original details and modern conveniences meet. This will be the 43rd annual Spaces & Traces. Historian John Gurda will give a talk about the history of Brewer’s Hill and Harambee.

Historic Milwaukee’s summer 2025 Walking tour kicks off on May 18th. This is a great way to explore Milwaukee’s downtown and neighborhoods with our trained volunteer guides. Tours include: Downtown, Third Ward, North Point Mansions, Brady Street, River Walk, Bay View, Water to Westtown, boat tours with Edelweiss