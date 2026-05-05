Walking for Hope and Awareness in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee-based nonprofit is bringing the community together to raise awareness and support for a rare form of eye cancer. Stef’s Vision was founded by a group of close friends in honor of Stefanie Dorner after her diagnosis with ocular melanoma in 2020. What began as a way to support Stef has grown into a larger mission focused on funding research, promoting early detection, and offering hope to others facing the disease.

Ocular melanoma is a rare cancer, affecting about 2,500 people in the U.S. each year, but its impact can be life-changing. Stef’s journey—and her diagnosis progressing to stage IV metastatic cancer in early 2025—has inspired a growing network of supporters dedicated to making a difference.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Stef’s Vision Walk continues to expand, drawing nearly 250 attendees and raising close to $35,000. The event, themed “Hope in Sight,” highlights the importance of community, awareness, and continued research in the fight against ocular melanoma.

This year’s walk takes place Saturday, May 16, 2026, at District Fore (D4) in Milwaukee, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Participants can expect a meaningful event that honors Stef’s story while bringing people together for a shared cause.

To learn more or register, visit stefsvision.com or runsignup.com/stefsvision