Walk for PI Brings Awareness and Community to Milwaukee

A special event at the Milwaukee County Zoo is helping shine a light on a health condition many people may not even know they have. The Immune Deficiency Foundation's Walk for PI and Community Day brings families, advocates, patients, and supporters together to raise awareness and support those living with primary immunodeficiencies.

Joining What's Brewing Wisconsin is Jorey Berry, President and CEO of the foundation, to discuss the challenges faced by immunocompromised individuals and the resources available to help. Viewers will also learn about the event's popular zebra theme, community activities, and the foundation's immune assessment tool designed to help people better understand potential warning signs. Learn more at PrimaryImmune.org