Walk, Connect and Celebrate at Zoofari Stroll for Autism United of Wisconsin

Families, friends and community supporters are invited to the Zoofari Stroll on September 13 at the Milwaukee County Zoo, the largest annual fundraiser for Autism United of Wisconsin. The event combines fun, education and community connection while helping support programs and services for autistic individuals and the people who care for them. [

Formerly known as Dylan's Run, the organization has been supporting Wisconsin's autism community for more than 50 years and has hosted this signature fundraising walk since 2001. Executive Director Julie Quigley and Board President Kelly Backes say the event offers something for everyone, no matter where they are on their autism journey. Attendees can enjoy music, face painting, raffles, team prizes and access to valuable community resources, including mental health professionals, first responders, Children's Wisconsin, UW-Milwaukee and back-to-school support services. The event helps raise critical funds while bringing families together in a welcoming and supportive environment.