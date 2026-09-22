Walk, Celebrate, and Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The Susan G. Komen Wisconsin MORE THAN PINK Walk returns to Milwaukee on Sunday, September 27, bringing thousands of survivors, supporters, families, and advocates together at the Summerfest Grounds. The annual event raises critical funds for breast cancer research, patient support programs, and advocacy efforts while honoring those affected by the disease. Participants can walk in celebration of survivors, remember loved ones lost to breast cancer, and help advance the mission of ending breast cancer as we know it. Registration is free, and everyone is encouraged to join this inspiring community event.

https://www.komen.org/wiwalk