Visit The Yearly Vibrant Live Painting Competition in Wauwatosa!

ART 64 is a two-day bracket-style painting tournament that takes place in The Village of Wauwatosa. In three rounds, artists go head-to-head and are given 60 minutes to create a work of art on canvas. People are invited to watch the paintings come to life and vote online, both in-person or virtually, for their favorite artist to advance. All artists receive winnings for being selected and participating in the competition, increasing each round with the sole winner taking home $20,000.