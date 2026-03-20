Visit The Fur Ball Gala for Local Pets

Friends of MADACC is hosting its first‑ever Fur Ball Gala, a special fundraising event supporting Milwaukee’s homeless pets. Proceeds from the gala will help fund two major projects at MADACC: a new outdoor play yard for dogs and updated condo spaces for cats, improving daily care and quality of life for animals awaiting adoption.

Along with fundraising efforts, Friends of MADACC continues to focus on community support, adoption awareness, and an upcoming April community vaccine clinic, helping local pet owners keep their animals healthy and protected. Learn more about the Fur Ball Gala and how you can support MADACC at friendsofmadacc.org.

