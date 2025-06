Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra students prepare to perform in Poland and the Czech Republic.

From the shadow of Auschwitz to the concert halls of Krakow, Wroclaw, and Prague, they begin a season unlike any other with Violins of Hope-Wisconsin this fall.

Join in for their send-off concert on July 12, 1:00 pm at the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center

For more information, visit Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra | MYSO