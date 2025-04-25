Upcycled Fashion-Uniquely Yours

Uniquely Yours is a creative competition for middle and high school students. It gives participants the opportunity to explore, design, and make wearable items. Students use mostly found and upcycled materials, they can stitch, staple, tape or glue their one-of-a-kind project. Students couldn’t spend more than $50 and 80% of the materials had to be found or recycled. Submissions are judged upon the creativity of the concept or design and the quality of the final project.

All submissions are invited to present during Mount Mary University’s annual CREO Fashion Show, on May 9th, where more than one -hundred designs will hit the runway.