UPAF Brings us What's Brewing with the Arts for April 2nd, 2025

There's always something good to see on stage in the Milwaukee area. Katie Korek from the United Performing Arts Fund joined What's Brewing to talk about what's going on this weekend.

On Saturday, April 5th, check out Get It Out There at Danceworks DanceLAB. It's an experimental performance initiative dedicated to pushing artists and audiences to expand their thinking about dance as an art form. Click here for tickets.

There's still time to see The Last Five Years at the Milwaukee Rep. It tells the story of a five-year relationship between a couple, how they met, them getting married and them ultimately splitting up. The show runs through May 18th. Click here for tickets.

For more great information on performing arts in our area, visit UPAF's website here.