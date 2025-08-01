Unique Interview Tips That Make You Stand Out

Founder Amanda Guralski joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how you can land your next job interview.

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, we equip individuals to build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact on and off the field.

Tune in to learn more about unique interview tips to make you stand out, or visit Game Plan Strategies