Understanding the Importance of Memorial Day

For many, Memorial Day Weekend is simply the unofficial start of summer. But for veterans, the holiday has a much more solemn meaning. Members of the Waukesha Allied Veterans Council and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 425 joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about ways to honor the sacrifices our service men and women have made.

There are Memorial Day services you can attend in Waukesha this weekend. Starting at 9:00, there will be a Riverside Ceremony at Veterans Park. Then at 10:15, there will be a Memorial Day Observance in Cutler Park.