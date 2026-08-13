Underrated Mocktails from Down Under

Brad is back with his tasty mocktails. This time inspired by Austrailia! Try out these sublime sippers for yourself with the recipes below!

Australian Bitter Brew



Ingredients:

1 bottle of Bundaberg Lemon Lime & Bitters

Pulp of 1 passionfruit

1oz fresh lime juice

1oz grapefruit juice

Extra dashes of aromatic bitters for finishing

Lime for garnish

Instructions:

Combine the passionfruit pulp, lime juice, and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well to chill and mix the juices. Strain the liquid mixture into a serving glass filled with ice. Top the glass off with your chilled Bundaberg Lemon Lime & Bitters. Garnish with a lime.

Summer Cup

Ingredients:

1” thick slice of cucumber

1 sprig mint

few frozen red berries

8oz water

4-6oz sparkling lemonade, lemon flavored soda water or lemon San Pelligrino (depending on your sweetness level)

more frozen berries, chopped fruits, cucumber slice, mint, citrus – all optional to garnish

Instructions:

Chop the cucumber and mint sprig into small pieces. Bring 8oz water to the boil in a small pan and then add the mint and cucumber. Turn off the heat and leave for 2 mins. Add a small handful of frozen berries, let them defrost for a minute, then crush them lightly with the back of a spoon. Strain the mixture. Pour 2oz of your strained mixture into a big wine glass. Add a handful of ice and fill with your lemon beverage of choice. Garnish with whatever chopped fruit you like or some more frozen berries and mint leaves if you have them. Stir gently to combine.

Find more Brad here: Mocktails