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Underdogs: A Second Chance for Capone

Circle of Souls Animal Rescue
Underdogs: A Second Chance for Capone
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Meet Capone, a one-year-old Husky, Shepherd and Staffordshire mix searching for his next chapter. House-trained, crate-trained and microchipped, Capone is an affectionate, energetic pup who does well with dogs, cats and kids.

Circle of Souls Animal Rescue is looking for an active foster or adopter who can provide exercise, structure and plenty of playtime. To help Capone succeed, the rescue will cover weekly daycare and basic obedience training for an approved home.

Capone’s adoption fee is $400, and he’s ready to trade uncertainty for a family of his own.

Learn More & Apply: Circle of Souls Animal Rescue

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