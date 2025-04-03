Underdog of the Week: Otis

We're highlighting pets who have been waiting for a long time in our area shelters to find their forever homes. This week's good boy comes to us from the Washington County Humane Society.

This is Otis, and he's a big ole hunk of love! He came to the Washington County Humane Society as a stray, but he'd love to make your house his home!

Otis is a big boy who loves to stay active. He's hoping for a family who can give him lots of physical and mental exercise each day.

Don't let Otis's burly stature fool you — he's a marshmallow when it comes to humans. He's friendly, playful, and would love to be your constant companion.

When he plays with other dogs, Otis does get a tad dominant, especially with other male dogs. But can you blame this looker for preferring the ladies?

Stop by the Washington County Humane Society to meet Otis — we promise you'll be impressed! Give shelter staff a call at 262-677-4388 or shoot them an email at Shelter@wchspets.org