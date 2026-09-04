Underdog of the Week for September 4th 2026

Leone is a 3-year-old Southern Belle that came up from Alabama pregnant and had 7 beautiful rottie babies! Leone is a Rottie mix that just wants love and attention! She is the happiest girl, and just loves to lay next to you while you give her some belly rubs! She's a sweet momma that is all done raising her babies, and there are three of them left looking for homes! Genevieve, Eve and Gabriella! Leone is so sweet, and the puppies get that demeanor from her! Leone is 90 lbs, walks amazing on a leash, great with kids, and all people. She's been to multiple events and is just a chill easy going pup! She would love to be your walking partner or steal majority of your bed.

If you are looking for someone to share some snacks, keep you warm in winter, and just put a smile on your face, then you definitely need Leone in your home!

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