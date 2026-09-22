Underdog of the Week for September 22nd, 2026

Meet 9-year-old Pom mix Rusty who is around 9 lbs. He got to attend his first Pawty on the Patio recently and he did so amazing! He was strutting around like he owned the place.

Rusty has been waiting almost 2 years for his family, this poor little guy was from a puppy mill and used for breeding, so he's come a long way in his confidence level! He does great with all dogs, and does require a dog friend in his home, a fence in yard would be a plus for him as his zoomies are something you don't want to miss! He's the king of cuddles, and will make you smile every day!

Due to his past he can be a little shy, but once he's comfortable with you, he will ask for pets from his humans. He loves other dogs so much, he will follow them around, and hang near them, but he's getting more confident that if a dog is near he's ok on his own. Rusty absolutely loves running in his foster's yard, he might have little legs, but his zoomies are so fast he would never guess he's 9 years old. Once Rusty likes you, he will give lots of kisses, especially when you aren't looking. Rusty would love a family that is going to be patient with him and give him lots of love!

If you can't adopt, please share his story, let's find his forever home before Christmas! JR's Pups-N-Stuff