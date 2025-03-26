Underdog of the Week for March 25th, 2025

Meet Iron Age! He's a one-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed dog that has been staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha County since July of 2024! That's almost a year!

The staff at HAWS say Iron Age can be a little nervous when meeting new people, but once he warms up, he wants to be your BFF! Once he feels safe, Iron Age is a big, affectionate baby with a heart of gold.

The behavior team at HAWS has been working hard on Iron Age's basic manners and life skills, and he's even mastered the agility course. Plus, he's spent time with the Carroll University animal behavior students, getting tons of social time.

If you're interested in giving Iron Age a fur-ever home, you can try out the Foster to Adopt Program. It's a 2-week trial period to see if you'll be a good match.

Reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851 for more information.

