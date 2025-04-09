Underdog for April 8th: P.S.

P.S. is a 7-year-old little lady looking for a lot of love. She weighs about fifty pounds and will win you over with her mismatched eyes. Staff at the shelter say she just needs to find the perfect match of a family.

P.S. is a happy girl who likes to say hi to everyone in the room and she's great at making new friends.

She has a lot of energy and loves going on walks — can you say hiking partner?? But don't worry — when it's time to relax, P.S. is all in. Snuggling is a must for this big girl, and if you add in some ear scratches, she'll be your bestie for life!

P.S. is looking to be the only dog in your home so she can soak up every bit of well-deserved attention. She's been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Plus, her adoption fee is only 25 dollars!

Stop by the Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee campus during adoption hours to meet P.S., and make sure to bring extra treats! Visit WIHumane.org/Adopt to see all of the wonderful animals looking for a home.