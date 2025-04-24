Turn Your Car Into A Real-Life Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels is hitting the road with the world’s largest travelling car show, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in search of a custom car worthy of being a Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle. The eighth annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour kicks off this month and your viewers now have the chance to register their cars to compete at the Hot Wheels Legends event at the New Berlin, WI Walmart on June 28th. One winner from across the world will have their custom car build selected to be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and immortalized as the next official Hot Wheels die cast vehicle to be sold around the world. To learn more about participating visit the website: https://hotwheelslegends.com/