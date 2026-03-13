Try This Pork Tenderloin Recipe

Fresh herbs abound in this easy roast pork tenderloin dinner! Make this simple herb crust- consisting of parsley, thyme, and rosemary - then stir in lemon juice and olive oil for maximum flavor! By Erika Schlick

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20-25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 bunch chopped Italian parsley

4 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 pound pork tenderloin

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, onion, salt lemon juice and zest until combined.

3. In a large bowl combine the parsley, rosemary, thyme and mix with a fork. Pour the olive oil lemon mixture in and combine.

4. Place the pork tenderloin in a roasting pan and evenly spread the herb marinade over the top to coat.

5. Roast the pork for 20 -25 minutes and check the temperature to see if it has reached a doneness of 150 F If it hasn’t, continue cooking in 5-minute increments until it reaches 150 F.