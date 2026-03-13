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Try This Pork Tenderloin Recipe

Trail to Health
Try This Pork Tenderloin Recipe
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Fresh herbs abound in this easy roast pork tenderloin dinner! Make this simple herb crust- consisting of parsley, thyme, and rosemary - then stir in lemon juice and olive oil for maximum flavor! By Erika Schlick

Servings: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time:  20-25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients
¼ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)1 teaspoon garlic powder 
1 teaspoon onion powder 
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
1 bunch chopped Italian parsley
4 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1 pound pork tenderloin

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, onion, salt lemon juice and zest until combined.

3. In a large bowl combine the parsley, rosemary, thyme and mix with a fork. Pour the olive oil lemon mixture in and combine.

4. Place the pork tenderloin in a roasting pan and evenly spread the herb marinade over the top to coat.

5. Roast the pork for 20 -25 minutes and check the temperature to see if it has reached a doneness of 150 F If it hasn’t, continue cooking in 5-minute increments until it reaches 150 F.

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