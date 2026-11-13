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Try Out This Caesar Salad, the Professional Chef's Way!

Chef Adam Pawlak
Chef Adam Pawlak joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share his experience making a great chicken Caesar salad!
Try Out This Caesar Salad, the Professional Chef's Way!
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Chef Adam Pawlak joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share his experience making a great chicken Caesar salad!

Chef Adam Pawlak was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Growing up in an Italian family jump-started his love of food and cooking from a very young age. His specialty is high-end Italian cuisine with significant French influences. Working in different cities and traveling often, Chef Adam learned techniques and influences from around the country.

Follow and watch What’s Brewing Wisconsin to see how to make this incredible chicken Caesar salad. To learn more, visit ChefAdamPawlak.com

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