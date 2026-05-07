Try out these Lavender Mocktails for Spring!

April showers bring May flowers, and May mocktails! Brad Yates stopped by to share a few new recipes.

Try them out for yourself!

Lavender French 75 Mocktail

Ingredients:

Ice

2 oz Lavender Syrup (make it or buy it)

2 oz lemon juice

Soda water

San Pellegrino Limonata soda

Instructions:

Add ice, lemon juice, and Lavender Syrup to a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake until the ingredients are well mixed and chilled. Strain the lemon and lavender mixture evenly between two coupe glasses or Champagne flutes.

Top with equal parts sparkling water and Limonata Soda and stir.

Blueberry Lavender Spritz

Ingredients:

12 blueberries

½ oz lavender syrup

1 oz lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 cup ginger kombucha (lemon or lime mineral water)

Instructions:

Muddle the blueberries, honey and 1 tablespoon of water in a shaker. Add the lavender syrup, lemon juice and 2-3 cubes of ice. Replace the lid and shake well. Strain over fresh ice and top with kombucha. Stir and garnish.

