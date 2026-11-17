Celebrate cultures from around the globe at the 83rd annual Holiday Folk Fair International, November 20-22 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

This year’s theme,“Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dance,” puts cultural movement and storytelling in the spotlight. Guests can experience traditional performances, music, foods and interactive exhibits representing more than 40 cultures. Tickets are $13 in advance or $16 at the door, and children ages 7 and under are free.

Learn More & Get Tickets online here or call 414-225-6220