Tour of America's Dairyland Bike Race Returns to Tosa!

Jim Morrill and Maria Panno join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming Tosa Village Classic race.

The Tosa Village Classic race starts at 9:35 am Sunday morning, with the last race ending at 8:15 pm. The race is a part of the national race, with Tosa Village being in the final series of the 2025 tour. The kids' race, one of the largest in the world, will have several heats, ranging from 4 to 12 years old. Kids coming to watch the race will have an inflatable area to enjoy! Restaurants will remain open with handheld food and drinks to enjoy the race in their outdoor areas.

For more information visit Tosa Village Classic Bike Race

