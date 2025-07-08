Tour Milwaukee with Lulu and Rocky!

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment.

The Lulu and Rocky family tour is geared towards kids ages 6-10 and is based on author Barbara Joosse's book Lulu and Rocky in Milwaukee. The tour follows the downtown portion of the book, stopping at buildings and landmarks. Each stop includes looking at pages in the book and learning a bit beyond what is written. The tour stops at the Riverwalk to learn about the river and also the Native Americans who were in Milwaukee. There is a stop to talk about Gertie the Duck and see her statue, and there is, of course, a stop at the Pfister Hotel to smell the perfume and blow bubbles. There are even Lulu, Rocky, and Pufferson stuffed animals to come along on the tour!

You can take the tour this summer on July 13th and August 3rd. They also offer the tour during Doors Open Milwaukee in September.

For more information, visit Walking Tours - Historic Milwaukee, Inc.