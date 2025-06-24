Tip Toe Through the Tulips!

The 15th Annual Cedarburg Woman’s Club Garden Walk is taking place July 12 -13 from 9:00 am to 4:00 rain or Shine! This event celebrates community, beauty, and local impact. Attendees can expect self-guided access to some of the most beautiful and thoughtfully cultivated gardens in Cedarburg and Grafton. Proceeds from the Garden Walk benefit local charities, scholarships, and educational outreach, including support for area Girl Scout troops. Over the years, this event has become a beloved community tradition that also serves as an opportunity to invite new members into the club.

Tickets are available at the Cedarberg Piggly Wiggly, online at Cedarburg Woman's Club, and at each featured Garden.