Tim’s Treat: Free Lunches and Big Smiles in West Bend

Every month, Bank Five Nine President and CEO Tim Schneider hits the road for Tim’s Treat, a community initiative designed to brighten someone’s day through random acts of kindness. From covering coffee orders and lunch tabs to gifting memberships and giveaways, Tim’s Treat brings unexpected joy to local businesses and nonprofits across southeastern Wisconsin.

This month, Tim and Molly stopped by Jumbo’s Frozen Custard in West Bend, treating community members to lunch and creating plenty of smiles along the way. It’s all part of Bank Five Nine’s commitment to strengthening communities and supporting the people who make them special.

Learn more about Tim’s Treat and other community initiatives at Bank Five Nine.