United Performing Arts Fund is highlighting three performances showcasing the variety of music and theater happening across the city.

Skylight Music Theatre brings the beloved 1988 film Big to life with Big: The Musical, a joyful story about growing up and staying young at heart.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre celebrates the season with A Gift of the Magi, a musical adaptation of O. Henry’s timeless story of love and generosity.

And Present Music presents A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving, blending global sounds, new works and community traditions.

All three productions take place November 20–22.

Learn more about Milwaukee’s performing arts community at UPAF.