This Debut Short Story Collection Explores True Crime Through Women’s Eyes

Local Author Mary Thorson makes a striking literary debut with A Woman’s Guide to True Crime, a short story collection that blends true crime, literary fiction, and noir. The book reexamines shocking historical crimes from the perspectives of victims, perpetrators, and—most powerfully—the women left behind. Spanning locations from Milwaukee to Chicago, Missouri, California, and even Hinterkaifeck, Germany, the sixteen stories focus not on the violence itself, but on its lingering aftermath. Informed by the author’s journalism background and lifelong immersion in news and history, the collection emphasizes the importance of witnesses and memory. Featuring award-winning stories such as “The Book of Ruth” and “Casadastraphobia,” the book invites readers to question how much has truly changed between past and present.

A Woman's Guide to True Crime Author Signing:

March 20, 2026

Boswell Books Co. on Downer Ave.

You can find the collection anywhere books are sold on March 15, or visit A Woman's Guide to True Crime for preorders.

