This Charming Town Just Turned Purple for Lavender Fest

Each year, Menomonee Falls Downtown turns into a lavender lover’s paradise every July, with Lavender Week leading up to the grand Falls Lavender Fest.

With over 140 vendor booths,7 lavender farms, live music, a beer garden, and lavender-inspired culinary delights from food trucks, Village Park offers the sights, scents, and tastes of all things purple!

The charming community-driven event includes a “kidzone” experience with face painting, splash pads, and balloon art. Restaurants and food trucks serve up lavender-infused dishes, from grilled sandwiches to bubble tea. The beer garden offers refreshing beverages, including lavender-inspired drinks to toast the summer vibes. A beloved tradition is visiting the Original Lavender Lemonade Stand, where all proceeds go to organizations that fight human trafficking.