This Charming Town Just Turned Purple for Lavender Fest

Each year, Menomonee Falls Downtown turns into a lavender lover’s paradise every July, with Lavender Week leading up to the grand Falls Lavender Fest.
With over 140 vendor booths,7 lavender farms, live music, a beer garden, and lavender-inspired culinary delights from food trucks, Village Park offers the sights, scents, and tastes of all things purple!
The charming community-driven event includes a “kidzone” experience with face painting, splash pads, and balloon art. Restaurants and food trucks serve up lavender-infused dishes, from grilled sandwiches to bubble tea. The beer garden offers refreshing beverages, including lavender-inspired drinks to toast the summer vibes. A beloved tradition is visiting the Original Lavender Lemonade Stand, where all proceeds go to organizations that fight human trafficking.
Tune in to learn more, and be sure to check out Lavender Fest in 2026!