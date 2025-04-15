The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is here in Milwaukee. It's a museum that is open 7 days a week.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum seeks to provide access to the world’s largest collection of Bobbleheads, to advance an understanding of the historical role Bobbleheads play in American culture, and to celebrate the fun and quirky side of collecting. Co-Founder and CEO, Phil Sklar joins us today to show off just a few of the bobbleheads. The museum is open every day of the week. You can also visit the gift shop for free.

Visit the Museum:

170 S. 1st St

2nd floor

Milwaukee