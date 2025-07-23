Callie Chiroff, Founder and President of Project Bubaloo, joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss their upcoming event, The Ultimate Heart Race Family Fun Run/Walk. Project Bubaloo was started in 2018 after Callie lost her son Theo to Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). He was 6 months old and spent his entire life at Children’s WI. He underwent multiple open-heart surgeries but was too sick. After he passed, Callie poured her grief into Project Bubaloo and giving back. Bubaloo was her nickname for Theo.

To date, Project Bubaloo has raised over $975,000, and has a goal of making it to 1 million dollars raised in 2025.

August 17 at Greenfield Park in West Allis from 10 am-12 pm

For more information, visit The Ultimate Heart Race or Project Bubaloo