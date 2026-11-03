The Secret to Better Pasta? It’s All in the Shape

Ever wonder why there are so many pasta shapes? Turns out, they each have a purpose! Choosing the right pasta can help sauces and ingredients come together for a better bite.

Long pastas like spaghetti and linguine pair well with lighter sauces, while wider noodles such as fettuccine and pappardelle can stand up to heartier options. Ridges, tubes and twists help capture sauces and ingredients, while smaller shapes like orzo and ditalini shine in soups and sides. We’re also exploring bronze-cut pasta, how its rougher texture helps sauce cling, and what to look for the next time you’re standing in the pasta aisle.

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