The Return to Love Playbook offers a comprehensive game plan for reviving romantic relationships. Consistent with Dr. Deb's style of compassion and humor, it is a no nonsense approach that actually delivers the skills to help couples do the work to bring love, romance, and passion, back into their relationship with the partner they already have. The book provides insights on how to: decide whether to stay or go, create "sparkling moments", create "gold standards", reignite the flame of passion, and break the bad of multi generational relationship curses.