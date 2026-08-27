The Northwoods Vacation Families Return To Year After Year

For many families, a trip to Rhinelander isn't just a vacation. It's a tradition. Today, we visit Merry Dale Resort and meet a longtime guest who explains why returning to the Northwoods year after year feels like coming home.

From relaxing lake days and family activities to peaceful mornings surrounded by nature, Merry Dale Resort offers the perfect setting to unplug and reconnect. Our guest shares what makes the resort special and why the serene atmosphere keeps visitors coming back.

Beyond the lake, Rhinelander is filled with local favorites worth exploring. Some of the area's hidden gems include Briar House Coffee, Bucketheads, Wally's Spot on Highway 17, Flicks on the Lake, and a variety of unique shops and small businesses that reflect the welcoming spirit of the Northwoods.

Today's segment is sponsored by Rhinelander Resorts. To start planning your own Northwoods getaway, visit www.Rhinelander-Resorts.com