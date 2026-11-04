The Musical That Asks: What Happens If Juliet Gets Another Chance?

What if Juliet’s story didn’t end the way we all remember? That's the question at the heart of & Juliet: High School Edition, a special pilot production presented by Whitefish Bay High School. When Music Theatre International offered the school the rare opportunity to stage this not-yet-released version of the hit musical, the program eagerly embraced the challenge. Featuring chart-topping pop songs from the past three decades, dazzling technical elements, and a powerful message about second chances and choosing your own path, the production offers a fresh, modern take on one of history’s most iconic characters.

Director and Producer Amber Kind-Keppel shares how students and community members came together to bring this exciting project to life, while lead actress Maribelle Cushman discusses reimagining Juliet as a strong, independent young woman for a new generation. Audiences can expect unforgettable performances, impressive sets and costumes, and an inspiring story that celebrates finding your own voice.