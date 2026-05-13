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The Morgan Park Picnic Is Back!

Milwaukee Record
The Morgan Park Picnic Is Back!
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Milwaukee Record is returning with its second annual Morgan Park Picnic! Morgan Park Picnic is a free, all-ages event that will once again transform Morgan Park into a lively, community-focused celebration featuring music, food, drinks, and local vendors. The unique green space, an approximately one-acre triangular park, sits at the edge of the Bay View and Fernwood neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s south side. Its intimate setting helped inspire the inaugural picnic last year, making it a tradition!

Check out the vendors and line-up Morgan Park Picnic is offering this year! For more information, visit milwaukeerecord.com.

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