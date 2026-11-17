Milwaukee’s counterculture comes roaring back to life in Some Things Don’t Burn: Art, Activism, and Arson at the Bugle American by Aurore Sibley.

the book explores the influential alternative newspaper that covered Milwaukee’s politics, arts and music scene from 1970 to 1978. After a 1975 firebomb destroyed its offices, the Bugle American remarkably returned to publication the following week.

For Aurore Sibley, the story is also personal. Her parents met while working at the paper, and her father served as an editor. The book blends that family connection with research, photographs and illustrations to revisit a defining chapter in Milwaukee media history.

Learn More: Some Things Don’t Burn