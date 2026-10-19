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The Menopause Symptoms Women Aren't Talking About

Bonafide Health
The Menopause Symptoms Women Aren't Talking About
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Hot flashes may get most of the attention, but menopause can affect much more than the body. New research is shining a light on anxiety, brain fog, and other emotional symptoms that can leave women feeling overwhelmed or craving more time alone. Dr. Alyssa Dweck, Chief Medical Officer of Bonafide Health and a Menopause Society certified practitioner, explains the difference between perimenopause and menopause, how hormonal changes can affect mental well-being, and the options women can explore for managing symptoms.

Learn more about menopause support, resources, and Bonafide Health at Bonafide Health | Womens Health Supplements for Menopause Symptoms.

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