The Kids are Judging These Films

The Kids Jury of the 20215 Milwaukee Film Festival is made up entirely of young cinephiles.

These film critics between the ages of 9-12 will attend the Milwaukee Film Festival, specifically the Rated K: For Kids short film programs and then meet during the festival to deliberate on their favorite film. Collectively they will decide on one film to award the Kids Choice Award and gift the winning film maker $1000 cash prize.

This is one of Milwaukee’s Film’s favorite traditions. This is an opportunity for programmers to share their love of film with the next generation. They are exposing them to stories and filmmaking techniques from all over the world, additionally giving them the platform and leadership role to share what resonated with them. The students appreciate the chance to have their points of view represented and the empowerment of validating the stories that resonate with them.

It’s compared to voting for Oscar award winners, which MKE Film Festival hope will one day a be a reality for the young critics.