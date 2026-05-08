The History Of the Bra

Milwaukee audiences are invited to an unforgettable evening of film, fashion, and fun as Brava: A Titillating History of Bras makes its debut. Created by filmmaker Pam Percy, Brava is an engaging and visually inventive documentary that explores the surprising and fascinating history of one of fashion’s most iconic garments. Blending animation, music, and lyrical storytelling, the film takes a lighthearted journey through time, shedding new perspective on the evolution and cultural significance of the bra.

Brava: A Titillating History of Bras will be debuting on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at the Oriental Theatre. For more information, visit bravathefilm.com.