The Fun Forecast for September 19th-20th 2026

#1 🎉 Saturday, Sept. 19 | Big Energy Pick: Bay View Bash (https://www.bayviewbash.org/)
#2 🎈Saturday, Sept. 19 | Hidden Gem Pick: Rally Round (https://support.childrenswi.org/event/rally-round-2026/e767411)
#3 💸Saturday, Sept. 19 | Free Pick: Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival (https://www.cedarburgfestivals.org/)
#4 💎Saturday, Sept. 19 | Kid Pick: Apple Harvest Festival (https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/parks-and-land-use/parks-and-land-use-events)
#5 🍻Sat-Sun, Sept. 19–20 | Grown-Up Pick: Freshwater Food & Wine Festival (https://www.fwfoodandwine.com/)
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#1 🎉 Saturday, Sept. 19 | Big Energy Pick: Bay View Bash (https://www.bayviewbash.org/)