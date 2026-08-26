The Countdown to Halloween Starts Earlier Than You Think

Halloween may still be weeks away, but for some fans, the spooky season is already underway. Milwaukee Record has officially launched its annual 66 Days of Halloween countdown, celebrating everything that makes late summer and early fall such a special time of year.

Milwaukee Record co-founder and editor Matt Wild joins us to explain the popular tradition. Each day leading up to Halloween features a short post highlighting something seasonal, from local spooky events and horror movie recommendations to signs of autumn appearing around Milwaukee.

The countdown isn't just about ghosts, pumpkins, and candy. It's also a celebration of the fleeting transition from summer to fall, encouraging people to slow down and enjoy the changing season before it disappears.

Whether you're already decorating for Halloween or simply looking forward to cooler temperatures and colorful leaves, this countdown offers daily inspiration to make the most of the season.

For more information, visit https://milwaukeerecord.com