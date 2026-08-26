The Colors of Wisconsin's Changing Seasons, Captured in Stone

As summer begins its gradual transition into fall, the colors around us become richer and more vibrant. Gardens are overflowing, sunsets glow with deeper shades of orange and red, and hints of autumn are starting to appear across Wisconsin.

Gloria Witt, owner of Juicy Rocks, joins us to share how a collection of beautiful crystals captures the essence of this unique time of year. From golden sunstone that reflects August sunshine to lush green malachite inspired by thriving gardens, each stone tells a different seasonal story.

Gloria believes choosing a crystal isn't always about following a chart or tradition. Sometimes a stone simply resonates because of its color, shape, or the memories it brings to mind. Carnelian evokes the warmth of late-summer sunsets, amethyst recalls purple blooms and cherished family memories, while tiger's eye captures the browns and golds of autumn's arrival.

It's a creative and personal way to appreciate the season and perhaps discover a stone that reminds you of your own favorite moments of late summer.

For more information, visit https://www.juicy.rocks