The Bucks Grand Dancers Welcome You to Audition!

Today we discuss the auditions for Young Bucks and the Bucks Grand Dancers. The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for entertaining, talented and energetic performers to join Bucks Entertainment for the 2025-26 season.

Opportunities to join Bucks Entertainment tip off next month with auditions for the Bucks Grand Dancers and Young Bucks dance teams. Both teams will hold single-day, in-person auditions at GATHER at Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee).

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required for both auditions. Registration forms are available HERE

The Bucks Grand Dancers are a renowned group of performers aged 55+ who are never too old to play and love to get their groove on. They are known around the world thanks to their viral dance moves, ages and love for all things dance. If you love to dance, have fun and entertain the masses, this is the group for you!



Audition Date: Tuesday, July 15 at 5 pm CT

Audition Location: GATHER at the Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee)

The Young Bucks are the best youth dance team in the NBA. Ranging from ages 7-14, these talented dancers light up the court with their big smiles and passionate performances. Each Young Bucks performance brings a vibrant energy that showcases the members’ love for dance and dedication to the team.

Audition Date: Wednesday, July 16 at 6 pm CT

Audition location: GATHER at the Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee)

