The Brew Crew Meets a Bigger Mission: Coffee, Connection & Teen Mental Health

A special drink is bringing together Milwaukee pride and an important cause. Friendship Cafe is celebrating the Brewers with its Brew Crew, an iced vanilla latte topped with whipped cream and blue and yellow sprinkles.

Purchases at the cafe support Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, which provides employment and programming for people with disabilities and mental health challenges.

The organization is also preparing for One Thing I Wish You Knew, a free community mental health event on November 15. Local teens will share personal experiences while attendees can connect with mental health resources and support.

Learn more at Friendship Circle of Wisconsin and register at One Thing I Wish You Knew.