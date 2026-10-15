The Betty Awards: Celebrating Women Who Are Shaping Wisconsin’s Future

Inspired by founding publisher Betty Quadracci, the Betty Awards recognize women who embody leadership, innovation, compassion, and community impact. This year's honorees include Susan Kerns of Milwaukee Film, Chantell Jewell of the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, Kristin Thiel of the Mequon Nature Preserve, Carmen Petri of Sojourner House, and marketing leader Anne Zizzo.

The prestigious Quadracci Family Award will be presented to Peggy Troy, former CEO of Children's Wisconsin, for her lasting contributions to healthcare access and organizational leadership.

The honorees will be featured in Milwaukee Magazine's November issue, with the awards celebration taking place on December 2. It's an inspiring reminder of the women making a difference across Wisconsin every day.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.milwaukeemag.com.